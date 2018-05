Young Dons under 12s are the champions - in only their first season together.

The side finished top of the Mid-Lincs D League.

Pictured are, top row, from left, assistant manager C. Scott, H. Pell, H. Gonera, C. Henson, D. Douglass, R. Dyson-Wood, G. Auchterlonie, H. Benton, manager R. Henson; bottom row, D. Mills, J. Scott, E. Jaques, K. Ison, A. Scotney, L. Stephenson.

Anyone interested in joining the club at any youth level can contact secretary Angie on 07827 810 271.