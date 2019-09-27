Young triathletes are out in force

Boston Triathlon Club’s juniors finished the 2019 season in style.

The club travelled to the Yarborough Leisure Centre for the Lincoln Junior Triathlon.

An impressive 19 Boston competitors took part, aged from eight to 14.

The swim was held in the 25m indoor pool, the bike on a tarmac track and the run on a mixture of grass and tarmac, all within the complex.

Results: Tristar Start (age eight - 50m swim, 600m bike, 800m run) - Hugo Ward (20th M) 10.57, Louise Herriott (12th F) 14.02; Tristar 1 (age 9-10 - 150m swim, 2,400m bike, 1,200m run) - Matthew Bush (21st M) 19.04, Willow Wheeler (8th F) 19.04, Emily Douce (26th F) 21.25, Lola Ward (32nd F) 23.00, Maisie Presgrave (42nd F) 24.59; Tristar 2 (age 11-12 - 200m swim, 4,000m bike, 1,800m run) - Joseph Douce (35th M) 26.44, Finlay Pittam (39th M) 27.05, Frank Kenning (58th M) 31.18, Alicia Bush (11th F) 25.53, Tegan Phillips (15th F) 26.18, Jessica Herriott (24th F) 27.42, Ella Firth (27th F) 27.56; Tristar 3 (age 13-14 - 300m swim, 6,400m bike, 2,400m run) - Jack Pittam (19th M) 33.47, Oliver Aiken (34th M) 37.04, Matthew Lewis (41st M) 46.56, Frankie Owen (24th F) 41.56, Anna Satchwell (19th F) 38.15 Grace Kenning (28th F) 42.58.