Youngsters up for the Pilgrim Cup

Boston United held their 10th annual Pilgrim Cup at the weekend.

Academy and elite youth football teams competed in the tournament, with thousands turning out to support.

A total of 146 teams competed over two days, from under sevens to under 16s, from clubs including Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Peterborough United.

Winners: Under 7/8 - winners Birmingham City, runners-up Birmingham City; Under 9 - winners Nottingham Forest Academy, runners-up Luton Town; Under 10 - winners Nottingham Forest FDC, runners-up - Santos Panthers; Under 11 - winners Stoke City Academy, runners-up Nottingham Forest Academy; Under 12 - winners Stoke City Academy, runners-up Qualitas; Under 13 - winners Nottingham Forest Academy, runners-ups Santos Panthers, Under 14 - winners Doncaster Rovers, runners-up Lincoln City; Under 15s - winners Peterborough United, runners-up Nottingham Forest Academy; Under 16 - winners 780 Coaching, runner-ups Lincoln City.

Ceri Jackson, one of the tournament organisers, said: “Following on from last year’s success, we couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.

“It was great to have so many academy teams taking part and we had thousands turn out to enjoy the event, which was great to see.

“Every team who took part were a credit to their clubs, and there was some great sportsmanship on display.”

United have already started plans for their 2020 tournament, which will take place once again at RAF College Cranwell.

Anyone interested in ntering a team can email academy@bufc.co.uk.