Your chance to prove you’re good enough, Elliott tells Boston United fringe players

Craig Elliott has told his frustrated fringe players to go out and prove they should be in his Boston United side.

The Pilgrims face a Bank Holiday double with a number of key players unavailable.

Now the manager, who has had tough choices to make this season, has challenged those who feel they should have had more minutes to go out and help the club continue their unbeaten start to the National League North campaign.

Attackers Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins will begin three-match bans for their red cards picked up in a brawl against Leamington last week.

Midfielder Jonathan Wafula is yet to see league action due to a knee injury and on-loan striker Jake Wright will be sidelined for up to three months after tearing his hamstring while training with parent club York City.

If that wasn’t bad enough, full backs Alex Whittle and Karl Byrne both limped off during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Guiseley, suffering groin problems.

Nicky Walker, Ashley Jackson, Tom Clare and George Green will be keen to make their first league starts, while Ben Middleton and Shaun Tuton will be eager for more minutes.

“It’s got to be their chance,” Elliott said.

“It’s been a difficult squad to pick. George and Nicky have been unlucky not to get on the bench at times and Karl Byrne, last week, probably thought he was never going to get a game.

“Tom Clare has trained exceptionally and come back into the squad.

“This is the attitude I want, to not sulk but to come back bigger and stronger and prove they should be playing.”

United travel to Gloucester City on Saturday and host Altrincham on Monday (both 3pm).

“It’s what you need for success,” Elliott said of his competitive squad.

“I want to have problems, I wont lie .

“I signed these players for a reason.

“I have trust in them and I want to play them in certain games. We have to take that game by game.”