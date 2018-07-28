Four big weeks for the Firsts

Boston CC skipper Tom Baxter wants his side to push further away from the bottom half of the Lincs ECB Premier, by recording a victory at Scunthorpe.

The Mayflower men travel north on Saturday to face the side who sit 10th, albeit 17 points below fifth-placed Boston.

“From fifth to 10h is so close,” Baxter said.

“The next four weeks are against sides lower than us.

“We need to make sure we perform in those and see what happens to us.”

While Baxter believes Bracebridge Heath, Grantham and Bourne have the top-three places all but sewn up, he says other sides cannot rule out making a push for the top-four.

He added: “The top three is nearly sorted I think and Woodhall will fancy their chances of finishing fourth.

“I wouldn’t disagree with that, but if someone from that group in fifth to 10 th can put a few results together, Woodhall will be looking over their shoulders.”

Boston were in midweek action against Bracebridge Heath in the Albion Cup, losing in the final on Thursday.

“It was a great achievement to reach a final but Bracebridge Heath are by far the best side in this league,”Baxter added.

“It doesn’t help when we are missing a handful of players and have to start with seven players.”