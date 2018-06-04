Freiston LL are at the summit

SLBL Division Two

Sleaford 3rds 45, Freiston LL 2nds 46-1 - Freiston won by nine wickets.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s Second XI moved to the top of the South Lincs and Border League Division Two table after completing a one-sided victory over a youthful Sleaford side.

After electing to bowl first, Steve Appleyard continued his remarkable form with the ball.

The wily medium pacer picked up his second five-wicket haul of the season.

He was well supported by some excellent fielding from Freiston.

Jon Mellors, Vishal Rajput and Tim Laverton all held on to good catches as Sleaford’s young team were unable to adapt to the conditions.

Chasing only 46, Freiston showed the required technique and patience to score on the surface.

Tom Appleyard top scored for Freiston and he was well supported by Mick Stapleton and Connor Goodfellow, as Freiston comfortably reached their target.

The First team’s match at home to Boston seconds was abandoned due to a waterlogged square and pitch following heavy morning rain.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Spalding in SLBL Premier action.