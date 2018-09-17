Freiston LL make history with top-five finish

An enterprising 50 from Ashok Kumar helped Freiston, Leake and Leverton to victory away at Billingborough.

The team’s ninth victory of the season ensures they will finish fifth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table, the best position in the club’s history.

After electing to bat first, Freiston lost Sunil Panjwani for a duck as he was caught behind.

Richard Paul and Abdul Moeed took the score on to 57-1 before Moeed was bowled by George for 16.

Paul made 37 before he was caught in the gully off the bowling of Goodwin.

Zeeshan Saeed played positively and struck eight fours and a six in his 43.

However, the dismissal of Saeed, caught in the deep, brought Kumar to the crease with the score at 140-6.

Kumar took the attack to the Billingborough spinners and struck the ball in strange areas as Freiston upped the scoring rate.

Kumar was well supported by Azeem Qadir, who made an unbeaten 17.

Kumar brought up his first 50 since 2012 with an excellent lofted cover drive.

Kumar and Qadir added 75 for the seventh wicket in only 11 overs.

Four wickets at the death from Scott saw Freiston bowled out of the final ball for an impressive 233.

With the ball, Tommy Atkinson delivered his best spell of the season and deservedly picked up a wicket when he trapped Stanley LBW.

Zakir Gatta clean bowled Pullum for 32, but Freiston weren’t at their best with the ball.

Parrish (27) and Dinley (21) added 40 for the fourth wicket, but when Abdul Moeed dismissed them both, Freiston took control.

Gatta picked up two more wickets, as did Moeed as Billingborough slumped to 134-8.

However, home skipper Wells took his side over the 200 mark, ensuring they collected maximum batting points.

Freiston were frustrated they couldn’t take the final wicket, as Wells finished unbeaten on 58.

But their score of 205-9 saw Freiston complete a 28-run win.

In the SLBL Division Two,

Freiston’s Second XI ended their league campaign in defeat at home to their counterparts from Billingborough.

The visitors made an impressive 263-6 off their 45 overs.

Five visiting batsmen made over 30 with J. Zealand top scoring with 55.

It was a tough day in the field for Freiston, but Steve Appleyard was the pick of the bowlers with 3-59.

Sandeep Singh also picked up a brace of wickets.

In reply Freiston struggled as were bowled out for 122.

Tim Laverton top scored with 26, whilst both Steve Appleyard (18) and Sandeep Singh (16) made double figures.

For the visitors wickets were shared around with Humphries picking up three.

The Second XI finished their season with eight victories and will probably finish in fifth place in the Division Two table.