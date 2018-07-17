Freiston LL rack up highest win of season

A 116-run partnership between Zeeshan Saeed and Abdul Moeed allowed Freiston to post their highest score of the season at home to Stamford.

The pair met at the crease with Freiston on 35-2, losing both openers to the bowling of Birch after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Saeed and Moeed batted with sensible aggression and played the Stamford spinners particularly well. Saeed was the more aggressive, striking eight fours and two sixes in his 64, whilst Moeed hit four boundaries in his 45.

After both were dismissed in the same Bennett over, Waseem Ilyas came in to make 43 and ensure Freiston moved on to a high score. The innings closed on 252 in this South Lincs and Border League Division One match.

Freiston weren’t at their best with the ball or in the field but did manage to reduce Stamford to 74-5. Taimur Mian was exceptional, claiming three wickets in his opening spell, whilst there was a wicket apiece for Tommy Atkinson and Moeed.

Narwaz (43) and Bennett snr (21) rebuilt the Stamford innings, but when Narwaz was stumped by Saeed off the bowling of the returning Ashok Kumar it looked like Freiston had wrapped up victory.

However, a defiant 54 from Stamford skipper Bennett jnr took Stamford passed the 200 mark, before the return of Mian ensured Bennett ran out of partners.

The visitors were bowled out for 213 in the 41st over as Freiston clinched a 39-run victory, Mian finishing with stand out figures of 5-30.

Freiston Seconds travelled to Spalding for their latest Division Two fixture.

Skipper Tom Appleyard won the toss and elected to field first. It was to prove a good decision as wickets fell in quick succession thanks to the bowling of Steve Appleyard and JP Horton.

The youthful Spalding side halted Freiston’s wicket rampage for a short while but Appleyard and Horton were not to be stopped as Spalding were bowled for 37. Appleyard finished with figures of 6-18 and Horton 3-17, the other wicket coming from an excellent direct hit run out from Mellors.

Debutant Sandeep Singh opened the batting for Freiston with Tom Appleyard and the Freiston openers took their time before the winning runs came in the 13th over, scoring 38 runs without loss.

Singh finished on 13 not out while Appleyard finished on 16 not out, as Freiston picked up a well deserved 20 points.