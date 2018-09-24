Freiston LL’s season ends with an abandonment

On a dull day, Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s final match of the season ended in an abandonment.

The contest was lit up by Abdul Moeed, who claimed seven wickets and a hat-trick.

However, Sleaford Seconds still scored a formidable 262 and Freiston were up against it when the decision was made to abandon the match due to ever worsening light.

Freiston elected to bowl first on a green surface and opening bowlers Ollie Booth and Taimur Mian bowled well, with good discipline, against Sleaford’s strong top order.

Booth created two chances but was let down as Freiston dropped two simple chances in the field.

Freiston did dismiss opener K. Habron for 45, trapped LBW by Moeed.

However, Godby and Hall pushed the scoring rate along.

They both made half centuries and put Sleaford into an excellent position at 204-1 after 38 overs.

Moeed’s ninth over saw Godby superbly caught by Azeem Qadir for 85 before Roberts and Henderson were dismissed off the final two deliveries.

Moeed completed the hat-trick at the start of his next over having Bean caught and bowled.

Moeed continued to take regular wickets which prevented Sleaford from pushing on in the final overs.

Hall made 79 for Sleaford, but Moeed’s seven wickets ensured Freiston picked up four deserved bowling points.

In reply, Freiston lost captain Richard Paul in the first over, before the players left the field for half an hour due to rain.

After the resumption, Freiston lost Sunil Panjwani for six, and Zeeshan Saeed was unfortunately run out for 19.

Waseem Ilyas (eight) became D Habron’s third wicket.

Moeed was bowled for 22, but Azeem Qadir (seven not out) was at the crease when the umpires ended the match due to bad light.

Freiston were 74-5 at that stage and had no realistic hope of victory, so were certainly saved by the weather.

Freiston finished the season in fifth place in the South Lincs and Border League Premier.