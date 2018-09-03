Freiston LL Seconds fall short... twice

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s Second XI fell agonisingly close in both of their weekend matches.

Chasing on both occasions, they fell seven runs short on Saturday at home to Uffington, before missing out by six runs on Sunday away to Sleaford Thirds.

Against Uffington, their 168-9 fell just shy of their opponents’ 175-5.

Bowling first, Freiston started well with opening pair Steve Appleyard and JP Horton bowling accurately.

Horton was rewarded with a deserved wicket.

Freiston’s fielding was good throughout.

Steve Appleyard and Connor Goodfellow took good catches off the bowling of Tom Appleyard, with a strong throw from the deep from Goodfellow resulted in a run out.

Uffington’s middle order pair batted well and looked to be taking the game away from Freiston.

However, Freiston stuck to their task, and were rewarded as Jon Mellors claimed two wickets including a sharp caught and bowled.

Chasing 176 for victory, Freiston started well.

Sunil Panjwani made 14, and Tom Appleyard 30, but the introduction of leg spinner Carter made life much harder for the batsmen.

The leggie claimed six wickets including Connor Goodfellow for 16.

Anser Yousuff and Bonakeli Njovana battled hard to keep Freiston in the hunt.

Despite the best efforts of last pair Tim Laverton and Steve Appleyard Freiston fell just seven runs short of victory.

Sleaford Thirds were dismissed for 154, but Freiston were back in the pavilion on 149.

After winning the toss, Freiston bowled first, but it was home side Sleaford who had the better of the opening exchanges.

They moved on to 83-1 in the 20th over.

Henderson was run out by Bonakeli Njovana for 40, and that sparked a Freiston fight back.

Danny Lumley claimed two wickets including top scorer Bucci for 43.

Connor Goodfellow took three wickets as Freiston bowled out Sleaford for 154.

Freiston started well with the bat as Mick Stapleton (7) and Tom Appleyard (32) added 43 for the first wicket.

However, from that strong position Freiston lost four quick wickets to slump to 54-4.

Anser Yousuff battled hard for 10, but Freiston continued to slip as J. Henderson took five wickets for Sleaford.

Bonakeli Njovana kept Freiston in the match with the help of Steve Appleyard (9).

Njovana and Tim Laverton then added a further 23 to take Freiston to within 25 when Njovana was bowled for 23.

Last pair Laverton (11 not out) and Gwion Joyce inched Freiston closer but with victory in sight Joyce was caught for 8.

Next week Freiston Seconds host Grantham Thirds before travelling the league leaders Pinchbeck.