Freiston LL set to begin against seasiders

Freiston, Leake and Leverton Cricket Club will begin their 2018 South Lincs and Border League Premier campaign on Saturday.

They will host Skegness CC, keen to get off to a winning start.

The seasiders, however, will prove tough opposition, and they have added to their ranks by bringing in overseas player Tim Hughes, the son of legendary Australian bowler Mervyn.

Last year Freiston LL finished the season in seventh place in the standings, with Skegness third, a point behind runners-up Woodhall Spa Seconds.

The match will begin at 1pm.

Freiston Seconds will begin their South Lincs and Border League Division Two season by hosting Belton Park on April 22.