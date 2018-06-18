Freiston LL topple the table toppers

SLBL Premier Division

Freiston LL 150, Skegness 123 - Freiston won by 27 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton ended league leaders Skegness’ unbeaten start to the season with a tight 27-run victory.

An outstanding 75 from Waseem Ilyas gave Freiston a competitive score before an inspired six-wicket haul from Ollie Booth saw the hosts bundled out 27 runs short of their target.

Batting first after losing the toss, Freiston made a poor start slumping to 20-3, with Andy Sylvester claiming two wickets for Skegness.

Ilyas came to the crease to join Abdul Moeed and the pair batted in contrasting styles to put on 62 for the fourth wicket.

Ilyas was the aggressor, taking the attack to the Skegness bowlers and ensuring the scoring rate remained healthy.

Moeed went for a patient 19, but Ilyas broughtup his first Premier Division 50.

The lower order was unable to build partnerships with Ilyas and the right hander ensured Freiston got to 150 before being bowled out in the 42nd over.

With the ball, Freiston took vital early wickets.

Booth had Houghton well caught by Zeeshan Hassan at cover, before he clean bowled Law for 7.

Taimur Mian got in on the action trapping Ainsworth LBW, and when Booth got through the defensives of Adlington, Freiston ha a great chance with the score at 33-4.

Skegness skipper Brackley and overseas signing Hughes batted positively to add 25. However, Booth took the prize wicket of Brackley for 27.

Hughes and Sylvester added 45 to take the score above 100.

Tight bowling from Hassan and Zakir Gatta prevented Skegness scoring freely and this built the pressure on the home side.

The mercurial Gatta broke the partnership, trapping Sylvester for 10.

He then produced a wonderful piece of off spin bowling to bowl Hughes through the gate for 40.

Hassan picked up a deserved wicket before Booth claimed his sixth by bowling Culley for 10 to complete a memorable victory for Freiston, who host second-placed Sleaford Seconds on Saturday (1pm).