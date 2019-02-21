Golden kickboxers

Evolution Martial Arts left the WAKO British Championships with 19 medals.

The Boston kickboxing club finished seventh overall of the 102 centres which attended the tournament in Solihull at the weekend.

Nesta Baxter claimed five golds and a silver medal, while Talon Chambers claimed two golds, two silvers and a bronze.

Another striking gold was Chelsea Leggatt, who also left with a silver and a bronze medal around her neck.

Other medals were won by Mark Baldry (silver), Zac Baldry (bronze), Mackenzie Warrant (bronze), Jake Peppercorn (bronze) and Paige Stedman (bronze).

Zac, Mackenzie, Theo Magalhaes, Mason Vaughan and Riley Brocklesby all left with runners-up awards.