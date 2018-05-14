Goodfellow scores 101 runs, but both Freiston LL macthes are abandoned

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 204-8, Woodhall 2nds 128-1 - match abandoned.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s match away at Woodhall Spa nSeconds was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Freiston had made 204, with Zeeshan Saeed starring with 89.

Batting first on an excellent surface, Freiston lost both openers in the eighth over, as both Sunil Panjwani (14) and Richard Paul (11) were caught at backward point off the bowling of Sam Cherry.

Abdul Moeed and Saeed put on an excellent 86 to rebuilt the Freiston innings.

The pair set a good platform for the lower order to accelerate.

Moeed made 33 before chipping a catch to mid wicket.

Saeed went through the gears and received good support from Waseem Ilyas (19).

Saeed made 89 before being bowled by Haslam.

The lower order ran well in the final overs to take Freiston past 200, to claim maximum batting points.

With the ball, Freiston didn’t get the early wickets they hoped, as Cherry and Dixon put on 78 for the first wicket.

The Woodhall batsmen looked in complete control and Freiston weren’t helped by the onset of drizzle.

Zakir Gatta had Cherry well caught at long off by Taimur Mian for 18.

Woodhall had made it to 128-1 before the game was brought to a halt, as they looked to be on course for a comfortable victory.

On Saturday Freiston LL travel to Stamford Town for an SLBL Premier fixture (1pm).

SLBL Division Two

Freiston 2nds 204-6, Boston 3rds – match abandoned.

A superb century from Connor Goodfellow guided Freiston LL Seconds to 204, but rain meant the players didn’t return after the interval.

Freiston started well with John Goodfellow (16) and Tom Appleyard (12) adding 35 for the first wicket.

Mick Stapleton made 14, but it was the partnership between Connor Goodfellow and Danny Lumley which saw Freiston to an excellent score.

The young pair added 114 for the fifth wicket.

Goodfellow made an excellent unbeaten 101, whilst Lumley provided excellent support with 34.