Gr-eight bowling from Hodgson allows Graves Park CC to set sights on title

Graves Park CC hold a five-point lead at the top of the South Lincs Border League Division One going into the final game of the season.

Having already secured a top-two finish they are hoping to fight off rivals Belton Park for the title.

And they have the chance to do that this Saturday as they host fourth-placed Baston (1pm).

On Saturday the Park men secured a 107-run win at home to Moulton Harrox.

Jack Ashton’s 66 was backed up by Joe Gilbert (28), Mitch Griffiths (17) and John Morris (12) as they posted 165 before being dismissed.

But Harrox were all out on 58 with only the two openers reaching double figures.

Martin Hodgson took eight wickets for the loss of six runs, with John Morris accounting for the remaining wicket of the 10-man opposition.