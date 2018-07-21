Grading for Kuk Sool students

Students of Kuk Sool Won have had their second grading of the year.

On a scorchingly hot day, it was a catch 22 situation - grade inside knowing the heat could build up or grade outside under the sun.

Adults got the better deal by starting at 9am before it got too hot, while children’s grading started at 10.30am and continued until after mid-day, with black belt testing until 3pm.

There were water stops every 15 minutes, with all students ending their gradings with board breaking.

Students now have a one week wait until grading results are confirmed by the World Kuk Sool Association.