Grandmaster class

Kuk Sool Won Boston students took part in two seminars hosted by Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh.

He visited with his sons, 9th degree Sung Jin Suh and 8th Degree Alex Suh.

Two seminars were conducted, one for children and another for adults.

More than 60 students attended with this year’s main topic being balance.

Seminar material is always different from normal classes and even though Boston’s head instructor Sonny Boyall has been on the Grandmaster’s seminar team for more than 10 years, teaching in the UK, Europe and America, he’s not allowed to teach seminar material in his own classes.

The highlight of the seminar was a special talk by the Grandmaster, who discussed Kuk Sool Won foundations and about being a good person in everyday life.

At the end of the seminar there was a big surprise for two of Boston’s teachers.

Both 4th degree Mariam Meggat and Rysian Boyall were formally invited to start testing for their master level next June.

This will take a minimum of four years to achieve, with quarterly testings. Only the Grandmaster can invite people to study at master level.

Pictured are students learning from the Grandmaster.