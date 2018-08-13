Graves Park on leaders’ tail

Graves Park CC’s South Lincs and Border League Division Two title challenge is hotting up.

The Park men sit 14 points behind leaders Belton Park following Saturday’s four-wicket success at Timberlands.

The hosts were dismissed by 127, Martin Hodgson (5-18) enjoying his spell with the ball.

Jack Ashton and Liam Maskell claimed two wickets each with a further victim falling to Ryan Lawson.

Graves Park reached a matchwinning 131-6 with good knocks from Chris King (36 not out), James Luto (25), Joe Gilbert (20), Maskell (19 not out) and Mitch Griffiths (13).

Graves Park travel to Market Deeping Seconds on Saturday (1pm).