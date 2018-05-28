Griffiths and King set the early tone

SLBL Division One

Graves Park 176-8, Moulton Harrox 96 - Park won by 80 runs.

Mitch Griffiths struck a half century as Graves Park CC left Moulton Harrox with an 80-run victory on Saturday.

Griffiths (51) and fellow opener Chris King (41) set the tone, with support coming from Joe Gilbert (26), James Luto (21) and Jack Ashton (14) as the away side ended their innings on 176-8.

The hosts reached 96 before being dismissed by the Park men bowlers.

Ashton (4-20) and Martin Hodgson (3-21) were the pick of the bowlers, while Lewis Skinner (2-25) and John Morris (1-17) also took wickets.

Fifth-place Park are without a fixture this weekend.