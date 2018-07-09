Half century for Troops, but Boston CC Seconds are beaten by leaders

Boston CC Seconds were beaten by eight wickets at leaders Spalding in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Ben Troops notched 56 runs as the Mayflower men reached 109 before being all out in the 32nd over on saturday.

Ben Newton chipped in with 13 runs.

However, the hosts needed less than 16 overs to reach 112-2, Warren Nel top scoring with 58.

Michael and Ben Troops took a wicket each.

On Saturday Boston Seconds host Grantham Seconds and the Thirds entertain Long Sutton Seconds (both 1pm).

This weekend the Sunday Firsts are away at Sleaford (1.30pm).