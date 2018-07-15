Hard work pays off for new Kuk Sool black belts

Kuk Sool Won Boston students have achieved black belt status.

It takes four to five years of training twice a to reach the level required while 245 techniques, six forms, countless kicks and hand strikes, basic long staff and sword motions and meditation are just some of the requirements needed to achieve a black belt in Kuk Sool Won.

Pictured are the successful candidates; back row, from left: Abigail Dunmore, Gary Wright, Carl Richmond, Zac Hudson, Aaron Thomas; front row, from left: Edan Bryan, Maira Saeed, Josh Scuffham.

Kuk Sool Won Boston is now open five nights a week.