Harry strikes gold at Kuk Sool Euros

Three students travelled to Liverpool to compete in the Kuk Sool Won European Championships.

Boston school members Charlie and Harry Stevens were taking part for the second year running, while Nicholas Zelazowski - who only recently started training at the school - was in attendance for his first big event.

With nearly 700 people competing, the boys performed well.

Charlie and Nicholas won bronze in sparring, with Harry achieving gold in sparring and silver in techniques.

To finish a day of achievements, two Boston students were also promoted to 1st degree black belt.

Jose Quevedo, who started training in Kuk Sool Won in 2002 but had to take a break due to family commitments, returned to training once both of his sons had achieved the coveted black belt status.

Andrzej Tomaszyk also took a little longer as he was not able to train as regularly as he wanted due to work.

They had graded in Norwich the week before for three hours in front of Kuk Sool Won Grandmaster In Hyuk Suh, patiently waiting three days before the grading results were in.

Pictured are (back row, from left) Jose Quevedo, Andrzej Tomaszyk, (front, from left) Charlie Stevens, Nicholas Zelazowski and Harry Stevens.