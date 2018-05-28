Hassan claims six wickets in FLL win

SLBL Premier

Welby Cavaliers 79, Freiston LL 83-2 - Freiston won by eight wickets.

Zeeshan Hassan starred with the ball, claiming a career-best six-wicket haul as Freiston beat Welby Cavaliers by eight wickets.

The home side bowled out the newly-promoted visitors for 79 before reaching their target off only 18 overs.

The visitors elected to bat first on a surface which looked good for batting.

They lost their first wicket with the score on 23 when Tommy Atkinson clean bowled Cavaliers captain Dale for 10.

Taimur Mian bowled Mukhuti before K. Meadows edged behind to give Hassan his first wicket.

Hassan displayed impressive pace and, coupled with good bounce, unsettled the Cavaliers batsmen.

He had Matta caught behind before top scorer S. Meadows (18) was well caught by a tumbling Tom Appleyard.

The lower order had no answer to Hassan’s pace.

Christian edged behind to give keeper Zeeshan Saeed his third catch.

Abdul Moeed picked up two wickets before Hassan wrapped up the innings by yorking Sharma.

The paceman ending with figures of 6-12.

With the bat Freiston made a good start with Sunil Panjwani in particular looking in good touch.

The attacking opener made an enterprising 41 as Freiston cruised to victory.

The home side did lose Richard Paul (18) and Abdul Moeed (12) but Zeeshan Saeed struck the winning boundary to complete the victory.

The maximum points victory moves Freiston up to second place in the South Lincs and Border Premier Division, although they have played a game more than all of their rivals.

Freiston host Boston Seconds on Saturday, looking to continue their fine recent form (1pm).