Heavy loss

Lincoln and District League Premier Division

Boston Sunday 69, Fulbeck 70-1 - Fulbeck won by nine wickets.

Boston Sunday Firsts suffered a nine-wicket defeat at Fulbeck this weekend.

The Mayflower men were dismissed for 69.

Matthew Hood (16) and Sam Holland (13) top scored.

In response, Fulbeck reached the required runs in the 25th over, Tom Baxter taking the only Fulbeck wicket.

Boston Thirds’ match at Belton Park Seconds on Saturday fell foul of the weather.

Bostonhad posted 111-9 and the hosts were on 85-6 with 30 overs played when the rain began to fall.