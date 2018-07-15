Heroes’ medal haul

Kickboxers Nesta Baxter and Rhys Coleman fought at the Heroes of Hamburg competition in in Germany, returning with eight medals between them.

The duo claimed a total of three golds, three silvers and two bronzes as Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts finished in 17th place overall.

Nesta, 18, came home with three golds and two silvers in her individual categories.

She won the Junior Girls’ (16-18 years) -60kg Light Continuous, Senior Women’s (19+ years) -60kg Kick Light and Light Continuous categories, adding silvers in the Junior Girls’ Grand Champion and -60kg Point Fighting sections.

Nineteen-year-old Rhys was fighting in very tough lightweight senior point fighter divisions where some of the best male athletes complete.

He won his first silver medal in the Senior Men’s Point Fighting -63kg after fighting a very good Belgium fighter in the final.

Rhys then went on to win another silver medal in the Senior Men’s Point Fighting -57kg.

Rhys and Nesta fought in the Mixed Team Senior Point Fighting Event, which had some great duo teams from across Europe involved in the action.

After making it through the preliminary rounds and quarter finals, Nesta and Rhys fought against Feuers Elite and, although the team fought fantastically the other team progressed to the final, the Evolution Team finishing with bronze.