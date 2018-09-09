High five! Boston CC record best finish since returning to county top flight

Boston CC Firsts concluded the Lincs ECB Premier season in fifth, their highest finish since returning to the top flight in 2016.

The Mayflower men made the trip to champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday, needing five points to secure fifth, while the hosts were hoping to conclude an unbeaten season.

Both sides ended up with what they wanted as the weather was the winner.

The rain caused an abandonment before a ball was bowled, seeing Bracebridge end the year unbeaten and Boston pick up their five points.

“We can be very proud of a fifth-place finish this season,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“To finish in the top half of this league is a very good achievement.”

Boston’s stand-out performer has been Ishan Jayaratne, who has completed the season as the leading run-scorer and second highest wicket-taker in the league.

Jayaratne’s 1,007 runs and 53 wickets have been the key contributor to Boston’s top-half finish.

“He’s a top cricketer and he has performed every week,” Baxter added.

“He’s hardly ever missed out on runs and wickets.

“He’s performed very well and has been the difference in many games for us.”

Jayaratne has agreed to return to Boston in 2019, and Boston will be looking to build on this year.

“It’s good to have him on board already,” the skipper said.

“He’s had a freak season. He would have been a good signing if he’d only scored his runs or only taken his wickets. Let alone both.

“We’ll be trying to strengthen again. That will be by bringing in a couple of players but also by improving on availability of players within the club.

“We’ve been unfortunate that some players have missed more games than expected this year.”

Boston Seconds look set to finish mid-table in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, while the Thirds are only one point away from securing promotion to Division One.

Ten-man Woodhall Seconds earned a five-wicket win at Boston Seconds on Saturday.

Boston concluded their 32 overs on 126-7 with Ben Troops (32), Paul Tetther (30), Michael Troops (25) and Peter Ward (12) scoring well.

Woodhall reached a winning 128-4 in less than 27 overs.

Wickets were taken by Dan Fox (3-29) and Michael Troops (1-28).

The Thirds’ match at Sleaford Thirds was abandoned.

Ian Morris (38) and Shaun Moore (24) had guided Boston to 129 before they were dismissed.

Sleaford were on 86-6 when the contest was abandoned after the 29th over in a reduced overs contest.

Morris had taken four wickets and Moore two.

On Saturday the Seconds host Welby Cavaliers and the Thirds travel to Grantham Thirds both 1pm).