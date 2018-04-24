Injury marrs Boston Rugby Club’s finale

Midlands 4 East (North)

Worksop 20

Boston RFC 12

A serious leg injury marred Boston Rugby Club’s final game of the season.

The contest was abandoned midway through the second half when Tom Godfrey suffered a double leg break.

The Blue and Whites, already relegated from the Midlands 4 East (North), later received confirmation that the score was to stand.

It certainly wasn’t the way that outgoing coach and captain Grev Bray and Alex Hough wanted things to end, but until that point Boston had put in a spirited performance.

At this stage Boston had scored two tries to Worksop’s four.

The first, from winger Jaron Cowern, saw him receiving a well-timed pass from Hough and outpace the opposition.

Boston’s second saw centre Chris Cook demonstrate a deft side step and swerve to score under the posts from outside the twenty-two.

The try was converted by Matthew Bray.

BOSTON: Lane, Sharp, Hough, Eldin, Godfrey, Fowler, Baker, Bell, Gray, Bray Cowern, Cook, Baldwin, Turley, Emanuel; Replacements: Felicio, Harmston.

On Saturday Boston host the first of the Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire Cup finals, to be staged at the Princess Royal Sports Arena over two weekends.

Fixtures: April 28: Vase - Cleethorpes v Nottinghamians (1pm); Cup - Derby v Paviors (3pm); May 12: Plate - Long Eaton v Ashfield (1pm); Shield - West Brigdford v Matlock (3pm).