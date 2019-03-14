Irish Open titles for Evolution fighters

Evolution Martial Arts left the Irish Open with three champions and six medals.

Six fighters representing the Boston club travelled to Dublin to compete at the biggest WAKO Kickboxing competition of the year - against fighters from across the globe.

Talon Chambers, Jake Peppercorn and Nesta Baxter won Irish Open titles in their divisions, which placed Evolution 26th out of 296 clubs.

John Chambers, Chelsea Leggatt and Paige Steadman also competed, accompanied by coaches Nigel and Linda Baxter.

Seventeen-year-old Jake won a medal of each colour throughout his divisions.

In the Junior 16-18 years Male -94kg Point Fighting he fought his way into the final where he came up against a Greek opponent. The fight was very exciting all the way with Jake putting in a brilliant performance to win the gold.

He then went on to have some outstanding performances in the Junior Male -89kg Point Fighting, where he claimed a bronze medal.

In the Junior Male +94kg Point Fighting section he added a silver, missing out on the top position in extra-time of the final.

Nesta, 18, claimed gold in the Junior Ladies 16-18 years -60kg Light Continuous category after beating opposition from Italy, Ireland, Slovenia, Wales, Germany and also Great Britain, at her final ever competition as a junior.

In the Junior 16-18 years Ladies’s -60kg Point Fighting, Nesta won her pool before leaving with a bronze.

Talon won gold on day three in the Younger Cadet Boys +47kg Division, where the 12-year-old dominated, winning his pool to make it through to the final.

In the final he met a strong opponent, remained calm and stuck to his gameplan for his first Irish Open victory.