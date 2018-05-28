It’s back-to-back wins thanks to star Yousuff

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 112, Market Deeping 97 - Boston won by 15 runs.

Paul Deans sends down a delivery.

Boston CC Firsts made it back-to-back wins as they moved into the top half of the Lincs ECB Premier for the first time this season.

Hosting Market Deeping at the Mayflower in a mid-table battle, Boston were without Tom Poole and Scott Elleray, but welcomed back Ricky Lovelace and Andrew Hewitt.

The coin came down in favour of Market Deeping captain Dave Sargeant, and he had no hesitation in opting to bowl first.

“It wasn’t the end of the world batting first on there,” said Boston skipper Tom Baxter.

Michael Musson keeps wicket. Photo: John Aron.

“We knew that we had to put a score on the board and use the scoreboard to build pressure after tea.”

The opening partnership of Lovelace and Sam Holland saw 31 runs come Boston’s way.

Nobody expected this to be the best partnership of the innings, but it showed how difficult the batsmen made it look.

Jonny Cheer was soon on his way and Lovelace (17) followed soon after, leaving Boston in trouble at 36-3.

Tom Baxter.

“It wasn’t ideal. They bowled well and caused us some problems,” reflected Baxter.

Ishan Jayaratne and Michael Musson attempted to re-build the innings before Jayaratne was given out, caught behind.

Mahir Yousuff then took the game to Deeping’s spinners.

Musson fell to Sacithra Perera before Yousuff followed after an entertaining 36 from 35 balls.

“It was a top innings,” Baxter said. “To come out and take the game to them was key.

“Looking back, it might have won us the game.”

Baxter, Tim Bell, Luke Gilding and Paul Deans then fell to the spin of Perera and Thomas Anderson to leave Boston all out for 112 within 30 overs.

“To only bat for 30 overs was very disappointing,” the skipper continued.

“We have spoken about trying to bat our overs and if we do that we will be in any game.

“They bowled well but we did play some indifferent shots.”

After the tea interval, Boston knew that the only chance they had of winning meant taking early wickets.

The opening partnership of Jayaratne and Baxter saw Deeping on 8-3.

Two LBWs from Jayaratne and a caught-and-bowled by Baxter gave Boston a glimmer of hope.

Josh Smith and James Hook looked to re-build the innings as Smith scored the bulk of the runs.

The introduction of Deans brought the breakthrough.

Hook tried to go over the top but found the safe hands of Jayaratne at mid-on.

Baxter dismissed Patrick Harrington and then brought Bell into the attack, which proved a masterstroke as Bell picked up three quick wickets (Perera, Connor Gillet and Daniel George) to leave Deeping in huge trouble at 76-8.

With Smith still going strong at the other end, Boston knew they needed these final two wickets quickly.

Ali Sharp fell after an interesting catch from Gilding after confusion between the fielders while the ball was in the air.

With one wicket needed, up stepped Sri Lankan Jayaratne to bowl opener Smith.

Boston’s second victory in consecutive weeks saw them move into the top half of the table for the first time this season.

Impressive bowling figures came from Jayaratne (4-29), Baxter (2-34), Deans (1-9) and Bell (3-17) while Yousuff was named man of the match.

SLBL Premier

Boston 2nds 146, Billingborough 149-5 - Billingborough won by five wickets.

Boston CC Seconds were beaten by five wickets as they travelled to Billingborough for a South Lincs and Border league Premier Division fixture on Saturday.

Matthew Poole (46) and Damian Lawson (35) led the way with the bat as Boston posted 146 before being dismissed.

Matthew Hood (13) and Paul Tetther (11) added support.

However, Billingborough reached their winning target of 149-5 with 35 overs played.

Dan Fox (2-25), Lawson (2-46) and Tetther’s run out accounted for the hosts’ wickets.