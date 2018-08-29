Jayaratne boost for Boston CC

Boston CC have retained the services of Ishan Jayaratne.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been a hit at the Mayflower this year, recording 1,165 runs (including four centuries) and taking 63 wickets 32 matches in all competitions to date.

With that in mind, the Boston club moved to ensure he will remain as their overseas player in 2019.

Jayaratne will be aiming to help Boston end their home campaign with victory as they host Louth on Saturday in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Louth heavily defeated Boston in the reverse fixture, bowling the away side out very cheaply.

“We have 40 points to play for. Louth at home and Bracebridge away,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“No offence to Louth, but that’s the more likely victory opportunity.

“Bracebridge claimed the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League title on Saturday and are still unbeaten.”

Boston will be without Tim Bell as he starts the football season, but will hope to have everybody else available for the final home game.

In such a tight league, final places are still up in the air as many sides will be thinking about climbing the table over the next two weeks.

“The top three are sorted now, I think,” Baxter added.

“It will be between Woodhall and Lindum for the fourth play-off spot I reckon.

“After that, from sixth to 10th it is very much up in the air.

“We need a victory if we are to try and finish as high up the table as possible.”