Jayaratne links up with Boston CC

Boston Cricket Club have signed Ishan Jayaratne for the 2018 season.

The former Sri Lankan under 19 international will be the professional at the Mayflower this year.

The 28-year-old is a fast-medium bowler and right-handed batsman.

Jayaratne made his first-class debut for Colts CC in 2011 and remained with the club until 2016.

He has also represented Kurunegala Warriors, Southern Express, Ruhuna Royals and Basnahira in his native Sri Lanka, as well as claiming a silver medal at the 2010 South Asian Games as part of his country’s under 21s side.

Boston CC have also announced their captains for the year.

Tom Baxter will continue to skipper the First XI in the Lincs ECB Premier, with Matthew Hood taking on Second XI duties.

Rowan Evans will lead the Thirds, while Dan Fox will captain the Sunday XI.