Kickboxers aim to be on top of world

Six young fighters will be flying out to compete at the WAKO Kickboxing Junior and Cadet World Championships on Sunday.

The members of Boston’s Evolution Martial Arts will be competing in Venice, Italy.

Mackenzie Warrant, Talon Chambers, Zac Baldry, Jake Peppercorn, Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt will all be representing their country after impressing Great Britain selectors.

The WAKO Kickboxing Junior and Cadet World Championships 2018 is looking to be one of the biggest and best championships yet.

Athletes from five continents, a total of 62 countries including Australia, Azerbaijan, Chile, Guatemala, Iran, India, Moldova, Morocco, South Africa,New Zealand and USA, will all be competing.

For Mackenzie, 12, Zac, 15, and Jake, 17, this will be their first time representing the Great Britain Kickboxing team at this high level.

Mackenzie will be fighting in the Younger Cadet (10-12 years) Boys’ -42kg Point Fighting, Zac in the Older Cadet (13-15 years) Boys’ -57kg Light Continuous and Jake in the Junior (16-18 years) Boys’ -89kg Point Fighting.

Talon, 12, will represent GB for a second time and will be competing in the Younger Cadet (10-12 years) Boys’ +47kg Point Fighting.

Chelsea, 18, will compete for GB for a third year, looking to go one better at this championships after earning a silver at the Europeans last year.

She will be fighting in the Junior (16-18 years) Girls’ +70kg Point Fighting and Light Continuous.

Nesta, 18, is in her sixth consecutive of international kickboxing and is the European Champion in her division, as well as being chosen as the GB girls’ team captain.

Pictured, from left, are Nesta Baxter, Chelsea Leggatt, Jake Peppercorn, Mackenzie Warrant, Talon Chambers and Zac Baldry.