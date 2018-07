Week eight of the Boston Summer Central Eights Dominoes League revolved around matches in the Knockout Cup.

Results: New Inn A 7 SPC Outlaws 2, SPC Colts 2 Flying Club A 7, Flying Club B 6 Golden Lion 3, SPC Cosmos 5 New Inn B 4.

Semi-final ties on September 13: Flying Club B v New Inn A, SPC Cosmos v Flying Club A.

Re-arranged league matches: Flying Club A 7 SPC Colts 2, Flying Club B 5, Golden Lion 4.