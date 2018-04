Members of the 1st Boston Scouts took part in a class with Kuk Sool Won Boston.

The session was part of the youngsters working towards their martial arts badge.

The Scouts worked alongside the senior class to learn the basics, which involved wrist escape techniques, basic kicking, an introduction to traditional breathing exercises, blocking and finishing with breakfalls on the crash mats.

Pictured are the Scouts with Kuk Sool Won members at their purpose-built Marsh Lane centre.