Kuk Sool students put on a show

Skills were on show as Kuk Sool Won Boston held their first school demonstration in four years.

Students had spent every Sunday morning for the last three months working on their routines.

The Kuk Sool Won students.

Money was being raised to help support the Kuk Sool Won Korean children’s demo team, which will be guests of the Boston school for a week later this month to help celebrate ther World Kuk Sool Association’s diamond anniversary.

More than 80 students from white to black belts participated in the demo to an audience of more than 150.

The demo included all aspects of Kuk Sool Won, including specialist breaksuch as breeze blocks, paving slabs and glass bottles.

This summer they will be showing parts of the demo at some of the larger village fetes.

Action from the Kuk Sool demo.