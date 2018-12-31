Last chance to apply for sports funding

This week is your last opportunity to apply for sports funding of approximately £2,000.

The Leg-Up Club has played its part in helping a number of Boston-area sportspeople reach national and international success - and you could be next.

For the fifth year running the sports bursary is offering funding to help local competitors strive to be the best they can be in their field.

Previous success stories have included kickboxer Nesta Baxter, who has gone on to claim bronze at this year’s World Championships and also win a European title representing Great Britain.

Modern pentathlete Will Swain also received support from the bursary, becoming ranked the number one biathlete in the world in his 17 and under age category last year.

Para-swimmer Connor Boyfield, also known as the Fenside Fish, was a recipient and thanked the Leg-Up Club after he left the 2017 National Championships with seven medals and six personal best times.

Other recipients have included karate kid Adriana Peiseniece - who competed at this year’s world championships in Canada - clay target shooter Marcus Horry, tennis ace Marcus Witt and archer Amy Gott.

Whether it is equipment, kit, perhaps a place on a coaching course or help with accommodation at an upcoming event, the Leg-Up Club would hear why you think they could help you.

The Leg-Up Club are a group of friends keen to help promote sporting talents in the area, but who also wish to remain anonymous.

It is their intention that the cash will help make a difference to one or more sportsperson - who believe that the financial injection can help them take their ambitions to another level.

The Leg-Up Club come from a mixture of different sporting backgrounds.

They also remain open-minded as to which sport they are looking to support.

For a chance to be the recipient of the busary, you are asked to get in contact and explain why you feel you should receive a leg-up in your chosen field.

To put yourself forward, or to nominate a sporting talent, email duncan.browne@jpress.co.uk, outlining details about the individual, their sporting discipline, age, and what the money would be put towards.

The closing date for entries is January 4.