Lawson takes six wickets, but Graves Park are beaten

Ryan Lawson claimed a six-wicket haul, but it wasn’t enough to help Graves Park CC beat Claypole.

The hosts claimed a 93-run success in this South Lincs and Border League Division One contest.

Claypole were dismissed in the 30th over, but not before they had scored 191 runs.

Lawson (6-46) was aided by Martin Hodgson (three) and John Morris.

With the bat, the Park men were all out for 93, Hodgson (29), Mitch Griffiths (24) and Joe Gilbert (16) the top scorers.

On Saturday Graves Park travel to Belton Park (1.30pm).