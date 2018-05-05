Lincolnshire CCC set for new season

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club enter the 2018 season as reigning Unicorns Eastern Division Champions and 2017 Knockout Trophy finalists.

The club will be looking to secure the Eastern Division title for a third successive year, having done so in 2016 and 2017.

The County Club have retained their previous successful management structure with Chris Keywood (chairman), Chris Farmer (chief executive), John Van-der-Vord (president) and Mark Fell (director of cricket) all continuing in their previous roles.

The format for the coming season has changed and there wil be three separate competitions.

The three-day Championship fixtures will continue as previously with six matches (three home and three away).

The former 50 overs a side competition will now be a straight knockout format.

A new T20 competition has been introduced with an initial group stage of four matches for each county.

The county’s first matches will be a T20 on Sunday, May 6 against Northumberland at Jesmond, Newcastle.

The first home fixture is at Bracebridge Heath on Sunday, May 20.

Then they will face Northumberland in a 50 overs per side Knockout Trophy fixture.

The complete fixture list can be found at www.lincolnshireccc.play- cricket.com.