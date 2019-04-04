Lincs CCC set sights on fourth title in a row

Having won the Minor Counties Eastern Division Championship in the last three seasons, Lincolnshire CCC will be looking for a fourth consecutive title when they commence their 2019 campaign.

The County Club have re-elected John Van-der-Vord as president, Chris Keywood as chairman and Chris Farmer as chief executive.

Shelley Clayton, the County Club’s vastly experienced scorer, has been elected as senior vice-president.

Mark Fell continues as director of cricket, and Carl Wilson remains as captain.

The County Club will compete in three separate competitions in the 2019 campaign.

In addition to the Eastern Division, they will also play in a T20 competition and a 50 over trophy competition.

Before they start their competitive season, the Lincolnshire team will be playing a two-day fixture against a Nottinghamshire XI at Sleaford Cricket Club on April 8 and 9.