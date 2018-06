Lincolnshire County Cricket Club begin the defence of their Unicorns Eastern Division Championship against Norfolk on Sunday at Sleaford Cricket Club.

The three-day fixture commences at 11am.

The Lincolnshire team will be selected from the following squad: Carl Wilson (captain), Louis Kimber, James Kimber, Nick Keast, Joe Kendall, Alex Willerton, Jack Timby, Sam Evison, Dan Freeman, Matt Fowler, Ross Dixon, Joe Baker.