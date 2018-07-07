Lincs CCC set to host Cambridgeshire

Lincolnshire CCC will face Cambridgeshire CCC at Cleethorpes in a three-day Eastern Division Championship fixture, beginning on Sunday.

As reigning Eastern Division Champions, Lincolnshire will be looking for a victory following their recent defeat by Norfolk at Sleaford.

Action begins at 11am.

Lincolnshire will select from the following squad: C. Wilson (captain and wicketkeeper), K. Bansal, S. Evison, M. Fowler, C. Free, D. Freeman, C. Jones, N. Keast, J. Kendall, J. Kimber, L. Kimber, B. Shafayat, A. Willerton.