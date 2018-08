Boston CC Firsts will play their final home match of the season tomorrow when Louth are the visitors to the Mayflower.

Skipper Tom Baxter is hoping to sign off with victory ahead of their last contest of the campaign the folowing weekend away at unbeaten champions Bracebridge Heath,

“We have 40 points to play for. Louth at home and Bracebridge away,” he said.

“No offence to Louth, but that’s the more likely victory opportunity.”

The contest begins at noon.

Boston will be without Tim Bell.