Magnificent seven from Elleray and Jayaratne records 96 runs in Boston CC win

Scott Elleray claimed a magnificent seven wickets and Ishan Jayaratne came within a whisker of a century as Boston CC Firsts left Alford and District with an important win.

The result leaves Tom Baxter’s side fifth in the Lincs ECB Premier, with the hosts remaining in the bottom two.

Jayaratne had recorded 96 runs when he was caught by Joshua Hallam off the delivery of Nick Bennett.

And although he came agonisingly close to three figures, his innings proved the difference for the Mayflower men as Jonny Cheer’s 20 was the only other double-figure score for Boston, who were dismissed for 169.

Steve Kirkham (4-41) and Andrew White (4-48) were the pick of the Alford bowlers, with Bennett adding (2-33).

White posted 81 runs as Alford came close to the win which would have lifted them out of the drop zone.

Support came from Rikki Bovey (37) and Steve Kirkham (11) but Boston’s Elleray was the thorn in their side, claiming seven wickets for the loss of 44 runs.

Jayaratne (3-33) accounted for the remaining home-side batsmen as Alford returned to the pavilion on 156.

Boston Thirds’ contest at home to Sleaford Thirds was cancelled, the hosts picking up 20 points.