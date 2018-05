The Boston Summer Domino League began match action last week.

The Eagle, The Railway, Golden Lion, Arbor Club, Little Peacock and Hammer & Pincers all recorded victories.

Results: The Eagle 7 Fairfield Lounge 2, The Railway 7 Black Bull 2, Golden Lion 5 Bull & Dog 4, King’s Head 3 Arbor Club 6, Little Peacock 5 Wyberton Social 4, Robin Hood 3 Hammer & Pincers 6.