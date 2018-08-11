Make-or-break double for Boston CC

Boston CC Firsts travel to Market Deeping on Saturday hoping to return to winning ways as they look to gain their way back into the top half of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League.

“We’ve got to be looking at the next two games as games we need to win if we are to have any chance of getting back into that top half,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“However, both sides have players that can win games at this level and we need to make sure we perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.”

Boston are 10 points below fifth spot but only 10 points above 10th spot in such a tight division.

“Two wins and we’ll be looking at finishing top four,” Baxter added.

“Two losses and we’ll be thinking about a relegation battle.”

Boston could be without the experienced Paul Deans and are definitely without Mahir Yousuff due to work commitments.

With six games to go, Boston have three games against teams below them and three games against teams above them.

“Ideally, we’d win four out of six,” Baxter added.

“However, we need to make sure we play our best cricket all the way to the end of the season and take it one week at a time.

“Every side in this league will be thinking the same.

“Once you remove the top two, all the other sides are beating each other.”

The match will begin at noon.

Meanwhile, Boston Seconds will host Billingborough and the Thirds entertain Pinchbeck (both beginning at 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts are away at Lindum (1.30pm).