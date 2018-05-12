Mayflower men ready for Scunthorpe

Boston Cricket Club Firsts will be looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

However, they will have to do so by defeating Scunthorpe, who will arrive at the Mayflower in confident mood.

“It will be our first home game of the season and Scunthorpe will be full of confidence after beating Lindum on Saturday,” said skipper Tom Baxter.

“Scunthorpe achieved promotion in 2017 and have plenty of players with Lincolnshire ECB Premier League experience.”

Boston will be without captain Baxter and opening bowler Scott Elleray for the contest.

“It’ll be a tough game,” Baxter said. “However, most games in this league are going to be tough.

“We have Scunthorpe, Lindum and Market Deeping in the next three weeks.

“We don’t want to be sat at the bottom of the table without a victory after six weeks.”

The action begins at noon.

Also on Saturday, Boston Seconds travel to Long Sutton and the Thirds are at Freiston LL Seconds (both 1pm).

The Sunday Firsts travel to Revesby the following day (1.30pm).