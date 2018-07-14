Mayflower men set for tough test

Tom Baxter knows Boston CC Firsts will have to be at their best to get the better of Grantham.

Saturday sees the Mayflower men hit the road to face the team sitting second in the Lincs ECB Premier.

Boston picked up their first win in four weeks at the expense of fourth-placed Woodhall Spa, but Baxter knows his side will have to give their all to add another victory.

“They are a very good side,” he told The Standard.

“They have a lot of players that are very good Premier League cricketers.

“It will not be easy – we need to perform to the best of our ability and we will be happy with that.”

Indeed, Baxter signalled Grantham and leaders Bracebridge Heath as being the two sides a class above the chasing pack this year.

He added: “It’s a really strange league at the moment.

“We lost last week and went up the table.

“On Saturday we have won and dropped two places. It’s such a tight league.

“I think the top two are much better than the rest.

“They have more depth than the other sides. The other 10 are very tight – in the table and on paper.”

The match begins at noon.