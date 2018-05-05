Mayflower men want first win

Boston CC will head to Grimsby Town looking for their first win of the season.

The heavy rainfall ensured that all matches were a washout for cricket clubs in the Boston area last weekend.

Following defeat at Woodhall Spa on the opening day of the Lincs ECB Premier campaign, Tom Baxter’s side will now be keen to claim their first victory of 2018 when they visit Augusta Street, the contest beginning at noon.

On Monday attention will switch to the first round of the Winkworth Cup, Boston and Alford heading to host club Woodhall for their T20 group stage.

The first game - Woodhall versus Boston - begins at 10.30am, with the second and third at approximately 1.30 and 4.30pm.

The winner from each venue will go through to the semi-finals and final, to be held at Sleaford CC on May 28.

This Saturday, Boston’s Second XI host Stamford Town in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division with the Thirds welcoming Skegness Seconds to the Mayflower for a SLBL Cup contest (both 1pm).

Graves Park will return to action on Saturday, hosting Claypole in the SLBL Division One, while Freiston, Leake and Leverton host Grantham Seconds in the SLBL Premier and the Seconds will be at home to Long Sutton in Division Two on Sunday (all 1pm).

Revesby have no fixture this weekend.