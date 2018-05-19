Mayflower men want first win of the season

Boston Cricket Club are looking for their first win of the Lincs ECB Premier season as they travel to Lincoln to face Lindum on Saturday.

The Mayflower men are without a win as they head into the fifth weekend of the season, but will be able to welcome back Tom Baxter and Scott Elleray.

Luke Gilding will also be available after concluding his footballing commitments.

“Lindum are a good side who have won one, lost one and had two abandonments,” Baxter said.

“We will need to perform to get our first victory.”

The match will begin at noon.

Also on Saturday, the Seconds host Skegness in the SLBL Premier and the Thirds entertain Grantham Thirds in Division Two (both 1pm).

The following day the Sunday Firsts entertain Woodhall Spa Wanderers in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division (1.30pm).