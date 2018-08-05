Medal haul for the Evolution fighters

Evolution Martial Arts kickboxers competed in the Lincolnshire Open in Bardney.

All of the competitors fought exceptionally well, coming away with some amazing results.

Theo Ziobro-Magalhaes won gold in his points category and bronze in his light continuous, with Ellis Vaughan claiming bronze in points and silver in light continuous.

Kaius Rakauskas won gold in Points

Jack Greatrix won silver in points and bronze in light continuous, Emily Greatrix adding silver in points and being named runner-up in light continuous.

Mackenzie Warrent won two bronzes and Reece Iliffe claimed silver in both his categories.

Olivia Green came fourth in points while Isaac Hutchinson, Alex Bankovs and Ollie Bateman were all runners-up in both their categories